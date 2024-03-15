WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,385 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $235.36. The company had a trading volume of 76,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,774. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $176.55 and a 52-week high of $237.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

