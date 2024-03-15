WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Electric Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,240,000 after purchasing an additional 587,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after acquiring an additional 307,915 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.53. 1,922,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.99.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.