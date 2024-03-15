WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 23.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,059,000 after acquiring an additional 812,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 106.4% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,455,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,703,000 after purchasing an additional 750,562 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 220.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 846,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,517,000 after purchasing an additional 582,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $19,974,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WERN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.9 %

Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 142,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

