WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its stake in Target by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 10,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.86. The company had a trading volume of 908,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,324. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $175.53.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.