WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,604 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CION Investment by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 447,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CION Investment by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 407,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CION Investment by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 236,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CION Investment stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,479. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $597.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.24. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

