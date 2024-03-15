WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after buying an additional 15,236 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.68. 726,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,827. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

