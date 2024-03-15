WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 109,136 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,136 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,456,189. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

