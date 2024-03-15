WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 2,170 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 20,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 9,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 87,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,137,000 after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DE traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.32. 471,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,173. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.46 and its 200-day moving average is $382.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

