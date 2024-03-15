WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,643,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,712,000 after purchasing an additional 119,695 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 153,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 75,849 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,747,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,259,000 after buying an additional 474,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.31. 156,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,128. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $85.52. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

