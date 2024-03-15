WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $966,000 Position in John Hancock International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHID)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHID – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned 14.87% of John Hancock International High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock International High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $280,000.

John Hancock International High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock International High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 896. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37. John Hancock International High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $29.11.

About John Hancock International High Dividend ETF

The John Hancock International High Dividend ETF (JHID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of high dividend-paying stocks from developed markets outside the US. The fund selects and weights large- and mid-cap companies based on a proprietary systematic approach.

