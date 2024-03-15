WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.62. 3,076,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,886,044. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

