WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $603,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.4 %

Broadcom stock traded down $17.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,245.01. 1,482,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,234.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1,035.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $576.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,033,861 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

