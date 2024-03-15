Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.67) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th.

JANX stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 4.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,165,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,390,000 after purchasing an additional 495,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,526 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 159.0% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,106,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,994 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

