Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CEO Rafael Santana Sells 40,219 Shares of Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) CEO Rafael Santana sold 40,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $5,655,595.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,298,931.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WAB traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $140.41. 309,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,629. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $91.89 and a 52-week high of $143.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.06.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAB. Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,915,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

