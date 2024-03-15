Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$27.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$25.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.89. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$22.73 and a 52 week high of C$33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

