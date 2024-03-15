Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 4,154 Average Price Target from Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTBGet Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,154 ($53.22).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitbread

In other news, insider Shelley Roberts purchased 417 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,575 ($45.80) per share, with a total value of £14,907.75 ($19,100.26). 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whitbread Trading Up 0.5 %

LON WTB opened at GBX 3,232 ($41.41) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,483.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,437.42. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,756 ($35.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,714 ($47.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The stock has a market cap of £5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,902.96, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.06.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

