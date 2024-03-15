Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.56 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.81.

NYSE WSM opened at $285.90 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $292.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.31.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

