Winnebago Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Winnebago Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average is $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.69. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

