World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,117,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 524,914 shares.The stock last traded at $25.15 and had previously closed at $24.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on World Kinect in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Kinect presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Get World Kinect alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on World Kinect

World Kinect Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at World Kinect

In other World Kinect news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,888.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Kinect

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in World Kinect by 1,982.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in World Kinect by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About World Kinect

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.