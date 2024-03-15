Worthington Steel’s (WS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their neutral rating on shares of Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Worthington Steel’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

NYSE WS opened at $30.26 on Monday. Worthington Steel has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

In other Worthington Steel news, Director Charles M. Chiappone acquired 1,850 shares of Worthington Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,948.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,486.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

