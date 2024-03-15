XOS (XOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

XOS Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of XOS stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. 3,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,372. The company has a market cap of $76.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. XOS has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on XOS to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of XOS in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in XOS during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XOS by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in XOS by 623.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 156,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in XOS by 1,011.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 63,137 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XOS

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

