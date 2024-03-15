YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Down to $16.21

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLYGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $15.87. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 347,823 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 1,494.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter.

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

