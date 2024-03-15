Yunji (YJ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $19.90 million during the quarter.
Yunji Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:YJ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,620. Yunji has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.
Yunji Company Profile
Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.
