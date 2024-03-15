Yunji (YJ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $19.90 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:YJ traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,620. Yunji has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock's 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YJ. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Yunji by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 815,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 596,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yunji by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,195 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 63,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Yunji in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

