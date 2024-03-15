Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 273,900 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the February 14th total of 485,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Zeon Stock Performance
Shares of Zeon stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. Zeon has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $9.54.
Zeon Company Profile
