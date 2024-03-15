Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Down 6.8%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.91 and last traded at $49.55. 668,395 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 613,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 20,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,149,515.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,257 shares of company stock worth $9,005,406 over the last three months. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

