ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $11.66

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.66, but opened at $10.57. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 5,101,235 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZIM

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 7.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,011,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,591,000 after purchasing an additional 804,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,990,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after buying an additional 107,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after buying an additional 479,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.