Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells $108,710.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Velchamy Sankarlingam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, January 10th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $1,061,235.78.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of -0.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zoom Video Communications

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $904,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.