Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells $108,710.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Velchamy Sankarlingam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $1,061,235.78.
Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of -0.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $904,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zoom Video Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
