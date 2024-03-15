Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.79.
