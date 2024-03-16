1,093 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Acquired by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,008,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,554,000 after purchasing an additional 188,131 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,721,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,247,000 after purchasing an additional 124,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after buying an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after buying an additional 1,566,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AZPN. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

AZPN opened at $194.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.99. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -144.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

