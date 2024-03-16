11,718 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
IVE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.89. 759,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,660. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.35 and a twelve month high of $183.95.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
