125,150 Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Purchased by Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 125,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 148,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 228,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 23,355 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:DISV traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $26.62. 141,807 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

