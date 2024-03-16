22,759 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Bought by BDL Capital Management

BDL Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,000. Arista Networks accounts for about 4.4% of BDL Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Arista Networks by 391.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total transaction of $5,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $873,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total transaction of $5,383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $873,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,666 shares of company stock worth $30,351,719 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.2 %

ANET traded down $6.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.73. 3,819,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $292.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

