3,338 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 17,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 282,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 523.6% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 67,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 56,932 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $110.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.