45,018 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,018 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,962,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,256,000 after acquiring an additional 75,733 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,041,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,493,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 31.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,153,000 after purchasing an additional 621,962 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,109,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 69.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,247,000 after purchasing an additional 844,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.47 and a 200 day moving average of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.26%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

