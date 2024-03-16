47,092 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Acquired by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,416. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

