4,804 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Bought by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,804 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,261,000 after purchasing an additional 145,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,450,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,401,000 after buying an additional 39,896 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after buying an additional 348,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 716.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,876,000 after buying an additional 1,370,105 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $115.62. 1,051,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,827. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $128.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.29. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.48.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

