6,231 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 127,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 91,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,536,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,192. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $37.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

