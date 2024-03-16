9,873 Shares in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Purchased by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Channel Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTHI opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $427.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $22.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

