9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 3,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 7,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

9F Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11.

Institutional Trading of 9F

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 9F stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) by 678.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,010 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.26% of 9F worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

