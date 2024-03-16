A SPAC I Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASCAU) Stock Price Down 8.9%

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCAU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

A SPAC I Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

Institutional Trading of A SPAC I Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of A SPAC I Acquisition in the first quarter worth $360,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A SPAC I Acquisition in the first quarter worth $400,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of A SPAC I Acquisition in the first quarter worth $641,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of A SPAC I Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A SPAC I Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,322,000.

A SPAC I Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries in the United States and Asia.

