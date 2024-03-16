Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Reaches $1.18 on Top Exchanges

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $62.45 million and $3.95 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aavegotchi Token Profile

Aavegotchi launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 52,747,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,747,801 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi.

Aavegotchi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aavegotchi (GHST) is a blockchain-based game launched in 2020 on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can collect and train ghost-like creatures called Aavegotchis. Each Aavegotchi has its own set of attributes and abilities, and can be trained and customized by the player to improve its performance in the game. The game is a combination of DeFi and NFTs, and GHST is the native cryptocurrency of the Aavegotchi platform used as a means of exchange and transaction within the game. The platform was created by a team of developers from Singapore-based Pixelcraft Studios, and aims to promote the use of blockchain technology and to encourage adoption of cryptocurrencies by providing a fun and innovative way for users to interact with the technology.”

