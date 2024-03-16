Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Grows Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 116.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,241 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,314,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,276. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

