Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $268.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,795,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market cap of $144.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.66 and a 200-day moving average of $279.35. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

