Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $24.13 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 30,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 19,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

JPM stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,214,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,125,589. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $548.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $191.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

