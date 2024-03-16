Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $808,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,341,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,856. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.08.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

