Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $9.54 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.23. 2,075,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.73.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

