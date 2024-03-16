Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Lowers Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,605 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in American International Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in American International Group by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,625,000 after buying an additional 77,874 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.27. 7,185,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.71. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $76.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

