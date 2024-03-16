Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 2.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,844,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184,798. The company has a market capitalization of $345.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.08 and a twelve month high of $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.27.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

