Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.9% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 38,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 15,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 38,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.27. 38,264,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,089,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $441.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

