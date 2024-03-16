abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from abrdn National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:VFL opened at $10.36 on Friday. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 278,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 143,647 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 787.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 31,631 shares during the period. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

